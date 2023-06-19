Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,408 M

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) stock priced at $16.75, down -1.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.76 and dropped to $16.27 before settling in for the closing price of $16.56. UTZ’s price has ranged from $12.18 to $19.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -101.90%. With a float of $64.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $80.98 million.

In an organization with 3550 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.21, operating margin of +5.15, and the pretax margin is -2.70.

Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Utz Brands Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 83.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 250,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 15,873 shares at a rate of $15.75, taking the stock ownership to the 95,313 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 03, when Company’s Director sold 2,887 for $19.01, making the entire transaction worth $54,893. This insider now owns 3,372,094 shares in total.

Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -0.03 while generating a return on equity of -0.06.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -101.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.45% during the next five years compared to -23.38% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Utz Brands Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.51 million. That was better than the volume of 0.47 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Utz Brands Inc.’s (UTZ) raw stochastic average was set at 22.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.69. However, in the short run, Utz Brands Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.62. Second resistance stands at $16.93. The third major resistance level sits at $17.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.95. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.64.

Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.33 billion, the company has a total of 140,437K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,408 M while annual income is -390 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 351,430 K while its latest quarter income was -9,130 K.