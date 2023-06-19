Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) kicked off at the price of $2.38: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On June 16, 2023, Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE: VLN) opened at $2.43, higher 1.28% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.44 and dropped to $2.315 before settling in for the closing price of $2.35. Price fluctuations for VLN have ranged from $2.22 to $5.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -4.60% at the time writing. With a float of $92.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.63 million.

The firm has a total of 313 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.88, operating margin of -31.27, and the pretax margin is -30.02.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is 10.21%, while institutional ownership is 46.40%.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -30.50 while generating a return on equity of -15.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE: VLN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Valens Semiconductor Ltd., VLN], we can find that recorded value of 0.83 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Valens Semiconductor Ltd.’s (VLN) raw stochastic average was set at 4.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.88. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.44. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.50. The third major resistance level sits at $2.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.25. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.19.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE: VLN) Key Stats

There are currently 98,876K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 240.59 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 90,720 K according to its annual income of -27,670 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 23,880 K and its income totaled -5,380 K.