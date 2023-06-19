Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA) 20 Days SMA touches 3.50%: The odds favor the bear

On June 16, 2023, Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ: VSTA) opened at $3.41, lower -0.59% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.80 and dropped to $3.31 before settling in for the closing price of $3.39. Price fluctuations for VSTA have ranged from $3.05 to $5.65 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 13.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 54.80% at the time writing. With a float of $18.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.65 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1926 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.58, operating margin of +6.29, and the pretax margin is -8.00.

Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -4.32 while generating a return on equity of -1.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.16% during the next five years compared to -44.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ: VSTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19 and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA)

Looking closely at Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ: VSTA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.18 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 22348.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Vasta Platform Limited’s (VSTA) raw stochastic average was set at 20.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.18. However, in the short run, Vasta Platform Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.68. Second resistance stands at $3.98. The third major resistance level sits at $4.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.00. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.70.

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ: VSTA) Key Stats

There are currently 82,650K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 280.22 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 244,890 K according to its annual income of -10,570 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 77,550 K and its income totaled -440 K.