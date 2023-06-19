Search
Shaun Noe
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRPX) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 19.50%

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) stock priced at $0.95, up 17.39% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.10 and dropped to $0.95 before settling in for the closing price of $0.92. VRPX’s price has ranged from $0.61 to $1.83 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -2.40%. With a float of $8.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.71 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 7 workers is very important to gauge.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRPX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 25.71%, while institutional ownership is 15.60%.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRPX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.65 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -80.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.54

Technical Analysis of Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRPX)

The latest stats from [Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc., VRPX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 53100.0 was superior to 33437.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (VRPX) raw stochastic average was set at 79.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7932, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9092. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1367. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1933. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2867. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8933. The third support level lies at $0.8367 if the price breaches the second support level.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.80 million, the company has a total of 11,714K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -21,650 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -1,520 K.

