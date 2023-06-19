Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) kicked off at the price of $2.10: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) stock priced at $2.09, up 0.96% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.13 and dropped to $2.03 before settling in for the closing price of $2.08. VTGN’s price has ranged from $2.02 to $33.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -2.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 49.90%. With a float of $7.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.31 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 32 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.49, operating margin of -4308.68, and the pretax margin is -4306.88.

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 28.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18, was worth 17,870. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $0.18, taking the stock ownership to the 100,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $0.18, making the entire transaction worth $17,870. This insider now owns 100,000 shares in total.

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.5 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -4307.19 while generating a return on equity of -60.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Vistagen Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.22, a number that is poised to hit -1.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -9.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)

Looking closely at Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.46 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Vistagen Therapeutics Inc.’s (VTGN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 158.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 137.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.39. However, in the short run, Vistagen Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.14. Second resistance stands at $2.19. The third major resistance level sits at $2.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.99. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.94.

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.35 million, the company has a total of 7,304K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,110 K while annual income is -47,760 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 180 K while its latest quarter income was -9,760 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Marchex Inc. (MCHX) volume exceeds 0.17 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Sana Meer -
Marchex Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHX) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.14, soaring 0.47% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) 20 Days SMA touches 1.88%: The odds favor the bear

Steve Mayer -
June 16, 2023, Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) trading session started at the price of $13.82, that was 0.73% jump from the session...
Read more

Can CEL-SCI Corporation’s (CVM) hike of 6.15% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Shaun Noe -
On June 16, 2023, CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) opened at $2.31, higher 7.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.