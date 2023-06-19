Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) average volume reaches $132.64K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

June 16, 2023, Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: VOR) trading session started at the price of $4.93, that was 4.32% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.16 and dropped to $4.73 before settling in for the closing price of $4.86. A 52-week range for VOR has been $3.48 – $7.57.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -11.00%. With a float of $34.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.27 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 133 employees.

Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Vor Biopharma Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Vor Biopharma Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 48.50%.

Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.38) by -$0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -39.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: VOR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 17.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR)

Looking closely at Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: VOR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.21 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Vor Biopharma Inc.’s (VOR) raw stochastic average was set at 49.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.04. However, in the short run, Vor Biopharma Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.24. Second resistance stands at $5.42. The third major resistance level sits at $5.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.56. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.38.

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: VOR) Key Stats

There are 66,957K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 325.39 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -92,094 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -28,433 K.