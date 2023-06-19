VTEX (VTEX) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 157,620 K

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) stock priced at $4.42, down -2.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.47 and dropped to $4.34 before settling in for the closing price of $4.48. VTEX’s price has ranged from $2.66 to $5.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 17.50%. With a float of $62.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $188.24 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1349 workers is very important to gauge.

VTEX (VTEX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of VTEX is 25.56%, while institutional ownership is 66.70%.

VTEX (VTEX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are VTEX’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VTEX (VTEX)

The latest stats from [VTEX, VTEX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.25 million was inferior to 0.4 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, VTEX’s (VTEX) raw stochastic average was set at 65.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.53. The third major resistance level sits at $4.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.27. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.19.

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 846.70 million, the company has a total of 188,993K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 157,620 K while annual income is -52,420 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 42,280 K while its latest quarter income was -7,930 K.