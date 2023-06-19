Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) with a beta value of 1.62 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR) stock priced at $0.85, down -2.29% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.87 and dropped to $0.85 before settling in for the closing price of $0.87. WWR’s price has ranged from $0.77 to $1.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 49.90%. With a float of $47.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.44 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 34 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Westwater Resources Inc. is 0.93%, while institutional ownership is 10.60%.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2017, the company reported earnings of -$5.5 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -8.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 63.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Westwater Resources Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22

Technical Analysis of Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.34 million, its volume of 0.22 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Westwater Resources Inc.’s (WWR) raw stochastic average was set at 9.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8888, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0399. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8633 in the near term. At $0.8765, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8832. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8434, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8367. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8235.

Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 44.30 million, the company has a total of 50,900K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -11,120 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -2,390 K.