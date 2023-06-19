Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) posted a -0.18% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

June 16, 2023, Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE: WOR) trading session started at the price of $62.97, that was -2.17% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.3673 and dropped to $60.59 before settling in for the closing price of $62.27. A 52-week range for WOR has been $38.01 – $65.17.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 11.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -44.60%. With a float of $30.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.59 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8400 employees.

Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Worthington Industries Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Worthington Industries Inc. is 6.70%, while institutional ownership is 46.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 977,840. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company sold 17,000 shares at a rate of $57.52, taking the stock ownership to the 1,338,633 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28, when Company’s Sr VP & Chief HR Officer sold 10,000 for $62.90, making the entire transaction worth $628,959. This insider now owns 53,984 shares in total.

Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 9,173.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -44.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 41.50% during the next five years compared to 18.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE: WOR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.17, a number that is poised to hit 1.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR)

Looking closely at Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE: WOR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.15 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.79.

During the past 100 days, Worthington Industries Inc.’s (WOR) raw stochastic average was set at 68.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.83. However, in the short run, Worthington Industries Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $62.66. Second resistance stands at $64.40. The third major resistance level sits at $65.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.85. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $57.11.

Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE: WOR) Key Stats

There are 49,800K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.10 billion. As of now, sales total 5,242 M while income totals 379,390 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,103 M while its last quarter net income were 46,330 K.