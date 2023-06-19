Youdao Inc. (DAO) with a beta value of -0.17 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Youdao Inc. (NYSE: DAO) stock priced at $5.20, down -0.38% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.3131 and dropped to $5.02 before settling in for the closing price of $5.24. DAO’s price has ranged from $3.03 to $10.00 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 61.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 20.80%. With a float of $35.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $122.27 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5068 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.59, operating margin of -15.45, and the pretax margin is -14.48.

Youdao Inc. (DAO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. The insider ownership of Youdao Inc. is 3.34%, while institutional ownership is 63.00%.

Youdao Inc. (DAO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.22 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -14.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Youdao Inc. (NYSE: DAO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Youdao Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Youdao Inc. (DAO)

Looking closely at Youdao Inc. (NYSE: DAO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.23 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Youdao Inc.’s (DAO) raw stochastic average was set at 21.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.87. However, in the short run, Youdao Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.35. Second resistance stands at $5.48. The third major resistance level sits at $5.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.89. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.76.

Youdao Inc. (NYSE: DAO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 650.88 million, the company has a total of 125,969K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 726,840 K while annual income is -105,410 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 169,390 K while its latest quarter income was -29,760 K.