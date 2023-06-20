-0.10% percent quarterly performance for Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is not indicative of the underlying story

On June 16, 2023, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) opened at $39.86, higher 0.78% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.36 and dropped to $39.845 before settling in for the closing price of $39.75. Price fluctuations for PFE have ranged from $36.17 to $54.93 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 13.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 39.30% at the time writing. With a float of $5.61 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.63 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 83000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Pfizer Inc. is 0.04%, while institutional ownership is 70.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08, was worth 38,580. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $38.58, taking the stock ownership to the 6,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $38.42, making the entire transaction worth $38,425. This insider now owns 5,000 shares in total.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.98) by $0.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -14.94% during the next five years compared to 22.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Pfizer Inc. (PFE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 24.32 million, its volume of 31.44 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.81.

During the past 100 days, Pfizer Inc.’s (PFE) raw stochastic average was set at 43.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 19.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.87. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $40.33 in the near term. At $40.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $40.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.57. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $39.30.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) Key Stats

There are currently 5,645,307K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 224.40 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 100,330 M according to its annual income of 31,372 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 18,282 M and its income totaled 5,543 M.