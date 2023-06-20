$1.63M in average volume shows that Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) is heading in the right direction

On June 16, 2023, Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) opened at $13.00, lower -3.75% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.00 and dropped to $12.21 before settling in for the closing price of $12.79. Price fluctuations for RLAY have ranged from $9.67 to $33.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 32.30% at the time writing. With a float of $118.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.32 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 328 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -199.06, operating margin of -22516.44, and the pretax margin is -21036.13.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Relay Therapeutics Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 108.59%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 28, was worth 15,434. In this transaction President, R&D of this company sold 1,383 shares at a rate of $11.16, taking the stock ownership to the 242,701 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 863 for $11.16, making the entire transaction worth $9,631. This insider now owns 134,882 shares in total.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.69) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -21036.13 while generating a return on equity of -31.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 13.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1296.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.53 million, its volume of 2.27 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s (RLAY) raw stochastic average was set at 19.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.80 in the near term. At $13.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.72. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.22.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) Key Stats

There are currently 121,613K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.56 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,380 K according to its annual income of -290,510 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 230 K and its income totaled -94,240 K.