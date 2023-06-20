Search
$1.66M in average volume shows that Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) is heading in the right direction

Analyst Insights

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.75, plunging -4.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.7845 and dropped to $2.60 before settling in for the closing price of $2.73. Within the past 52 weeks, TRKA’s price has moved between $2.38 and $26.25.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 191.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -95.00%. With a float of $15.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.53 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 58 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.63, operating margin of -17.26, and the pretax margin is -33.21.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Advertising Agencies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Troika Media Group Inc. is 15.60%, while institutional ownership is 7.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18, was worth 398,050. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 500,000 shares at a rate of $0.80, taking the stock ownership to the 10,591,710 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 21, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 9,082 for $0.93, making the entire transaction worth $8,491. This insider now owns 10,091,710 shares in total.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -33.24 while generating a return on equity of -265.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -95.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) Trading Performance Indicators

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -21.82

Technical Analysis of Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA)

Looking closely at Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.83 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Troika Media Group Inc.’s (TRKA) raw stochastic average was set at 0.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 155.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 210.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.12. However, in the short run, Troika Media Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.72. Second resistance stands at $2.85. The third major resistance level sits at $2.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.48. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.35.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 42.98 million based on 16,530K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 116,410 K and income totals -38,690 K. The company made 59,040 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -7,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.

