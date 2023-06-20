$1.79M in average volume shows that Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) is heading in the right direction

On June 16, 2023, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) opened at $3.89, lower -4.18% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.89 and dropped to $3.625 before settling in for the closing price of $3.83. Price fluctuations for JMIA have ranged from $2.55 to $10.08 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 19.00% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -1.60% at the time writing. With a float of $100.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.62 million.

The firm has a total of 4318 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.53, operating margin of -101.15, and the pretax margin is -104.24.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.36) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -107.37 while generating a return on equity of -81.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Jumia Technologies AG, JMIA], we can find that recorded value of 1.89 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Jumia Technologies AG’s (JMIA) raw stochastic average was set at 44.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.99. The third major resistance level sits at $4.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.46. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.30.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Key Stats

There are currently 99,877K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 369.26 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 221,880 K according to its annual income of -238,230 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 46,270 K and its income totaled -31,760 K.