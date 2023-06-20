10.26% volatility in Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) last month: This is a red flag warning

On June 16, 2023, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) opened at $0.14, higher 6.99% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1461 and dropped to $0.135 before settling in for the closing price of $0.13. Price fluctuations for NVOS have ranged from $0.10 to $2.14 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 8.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -526.30% at the time writing. With a float of $12.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.86 million.

In an organization with 115 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.92, operating margin of -81.67, and the pretax margin is -281.71.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is 12.92%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -279.86 while generating a return on equity of -99.29.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -526.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.13

Technical Analysis of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.67 million. That was inferior than the volume of 20.11 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s (NVOS) raw stochastic average was set at 30.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 140.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1359, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3246. However, in the short run, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1483. Second resistance stands at $0.1528. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1594. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1372, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1306. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1261.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Key Stats

There are currently 144,858K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 19.49 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,740 K according to its annual income of -32,850 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,560 K and its income totaled -4,620 K.