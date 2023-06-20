Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

10.26% volatility in Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) last month: This is a red flag warning

Company News

On June 16, 2023, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) opened at $0.14, higher 6.99% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1461 and dropped to $0.135 before settling in for the closing price of $0.13. Price fluctuations for NVOS have ranged from $0.10 to $2.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 8.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -526.30% at the time writing. With a float of $12.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.86 million.

In an organization with 115 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.92, operating margin of -81.67, and the pretax margin is -281.71.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is 12.92%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -279.86 while generating a return on equity of -99.29.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -526.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.13

Technical Analysis of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.67 million. That was inferior than the volume of 20.11 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s (NVOS) raw stochastic average was set at 30.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 140.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1359, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3246. However, in the short run, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1483. Second resistance stands at $0.1528. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1594. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1372, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1306. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1261.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Key Stats

There are currently 144,858K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 19.49 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,740 K according to its annual income of -32,850 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,560 K and its income totaled -4,620 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 575,690 K

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) stock priced at $2.92, down -4.05% from the previous...
Read more

DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) is expecting -24.50% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Sana Meer -
DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ: BOOM) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $16.84, down -5.20% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 31.27%

Zack King -
Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.67, plunging -7.85% from the previous trading day....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.