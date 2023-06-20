10.35% volatility in Cano Health Inc. (CANO) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) stock priced at $1.28, down -3.85% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.31 and dropped to $1.17 before settling in for the closing price of $1.30. CANO’s price has ranged from $0.76 to $9.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -794.90%. With a float of $170.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $239.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2700 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.09, operating margin of -2.94, and the pretax margin is -15.56.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Cano Health Inc. is 11.80%, while institutional ownership is 68.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 12, was worth 711,650. In this transaction Chief Clinical Officer of this company sold 500,000 shares at a rate of $1.42, taking the stock ownership to the 1,213,984 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s Chief Clinical Officer sold 100,000 for $1.38, making the entire transaction worth $137,760. This insider now owns 1,713,984 shares in total.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.12 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -7.57 while generating a return on equity of -72.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -794.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cano Health Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cano Health Inc. (CANO)

The latest stats from [Cano Health Inc., CANO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.15 million was superior to 6.52 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Cano Health Inc.’s (CANO) raw stochastic average was set at 42.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 121.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2726, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.6123. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3167. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3833. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1767, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1033. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0367.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 696.90 million, the company has a total of 536,071K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,739 M while annual income is -207,270 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 866,910 K while its latest quarter income was -28,150 K.