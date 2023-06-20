11.90% volatility in Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) last month: This is a red flag warning

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.94, soaring 3.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.13 and dropped to $1.86 before settling in for the closing price of $1.85. Within the past 52 weeks, VIRI’s price has moved between $0.22 and $9.11.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 42.30%. With a float of $17.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.33 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4 employees.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Virios Therapeutics Inc. is 12.05%, while institutional ownership is 17.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 08, was worth 466. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,800 shares at a rate of $0.26, taking the stock ownership to the 700 shares.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.2) by $0.12. This company achieved a return on equity of -112.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 11.90 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI)

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.75 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Virios Therapeutics Inc.’s (VIRI) raw stochastic average was set at 88.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 151.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1197, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9534. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.0800 in the near term. At $2.2400, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.3500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7000. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.5400.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 33.91 million based on 8,330K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -12,250 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,520 K in sales during its previous quarter.