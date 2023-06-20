18.82% volatility in GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) stock priced at $9.31, down -6.86% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.80 and dropped to $8.31 before settling in for the closing price of $9.18. GSIT’s price has ranged from $1.45 to $9.46 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -7.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 25.90%. With a float of $18.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.62 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 180 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.55, operating margin of -53.24, and the pretax margin is -52.56.

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of GSI Technology Inc. is 30.96%, while institutional ownership is 22.20%.

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -53.81 while generating a return on equity of -27.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -22.31% drop over the previous five years of trading.

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are GSI Technology Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65

Technical Analysis of GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT)

The latest stats from [GSI Technology Inc., GSIT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.64 million was inferior to 2.75 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.02.

During the past 100 days, GSI Technology Inc.’s (GSIT) raw stochastic average was set at 85.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 159.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 215.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.38. The third major resistance level sits at $10.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.40. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.48.

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 226.58 million, the company has a total of 24,685K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 29,690 K while annual income is -15,980 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,380 K while its latest quarter income was -3,960 K.