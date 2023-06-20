2.31% volatility in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) last month: This is a red flag warning

On June 20, 2023, Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) opened at $205.51, lower -2.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $206.055 and dropped to $199.60 before settling in for the closing price of $206.80. Price fluctuations for PXD have ranged from $175.47 to $261.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 35.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 261.20% at the time writing. With a float of $233.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $235.00 million.

In an organization with 2076 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.78, operating margin of +42.41, and the pretax margin is +40.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Pioneer Natural Resources Company is 0.69%, while institutional ownership is 92.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 09, was worth 48,932. In this transaction Director of this company bought 198 shares at a rate of $247.13, taking the stock ownership to the 2,158 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s Director bought 390 for $254.88, making the entire transaction worth $99,401. This insider now owns 1,960 shares in total.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +32.11 while generating a return on equity of 34.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 74.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 261.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.00% during the next five years compared to 92.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 165.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 28.17, a number that is poised to hit 4.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 22.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.65 million. That was better than the volume of 2.39 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.29.

During the past 100 days, Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s (PXD) raw stochastic average was set at 39.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $211.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $224.70. However, in the short run, Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $205.40. Second resistance stands at $208.95. The third major resistance level sits at $211.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $198.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $196.04. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $192.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) Key Stats

There are currently 233,736K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 46.38 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 24,294 M according to its annual income of 7,845 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,541 M and its income totaled 1,222 M.