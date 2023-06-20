20.17% volatility in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) last month: This is a red flag warning

On June 16, 2023, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) opened at $0.149, higher 11.11% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.175 and dropped to $0.1451 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. Price fluctuations for EJH have ranged from $0.12 to $81.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 12.40% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -166.00% at the time writing. With a float of $23.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.11 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 526 employees.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Personal Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is 0.49%, while institutional ownership is 1.20%.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -166.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -27.76

Technical Analysis of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) saw its 5-day average volume 1.6 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (EJH) raw stochastic average was set at 0.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 161.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 124.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3193, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.3717. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1816 in the near term. At $0.1933, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2115. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1517, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1335. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1218.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Key Stats

There are currently 23,994K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 63,750 K according to its annual income of -5,430 K.