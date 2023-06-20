Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

$23.83M in average volume shows that Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is heading in the right direction

Company News

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $10.88, plunging -2.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.05 and dropped to $10.28 before settling in for the closing price of $10.82. Within the past 52 weeks, PLUG’s price has moved between $7.39 and $31.56.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 47.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -51.60%. With a float of $523.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $589.21 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3353 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -27.71, operating margin of -93.79, and the pretax margin is -103.10.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Electrical Equipment & Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Plug Power Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 59.70%.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.26) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -103.22 while generating a return on equity of -16.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -51.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Trading Performance Indicators

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 21.18 million, its volume of 40.04 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.72.

During the past 100 days, Plug Power Inc.’s (PLUG) raw stochastic average was set at 27.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.70. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.99 in the near term. At $11.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.86. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.45.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.50 billion based on 600,537K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 701,440 K and income totals -724,010 K. The company made 210,290 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -206,560 K in sales during its previous quarter.

