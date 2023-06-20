3.62% volatility in The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) last month: This is a red flag warning

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) on June 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.38, plunging -0.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.44 and dropped to $7.285 before settling in for the closing price of $7.42. Within the past 52 weeks, GEO’s price has moved between $6.07 and $12.44.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 1.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 99.70%. With a float of $118.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.43 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 15800 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.41, operating margin of +16.12, and the pretax margin is +9.67.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Security & Protection Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The GEO Group Inc. is 5.10%, while institutional ownership is 79.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 12, was worth 36,013. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,800 shares at a rate of $7.50, taking the stock ownership to the 17,896 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s SVP & Pres, Secure Services sold 12,837 for $8.36, making the entire transaction worth $107,253. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.22) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +5.99 while generating a return on equity of 13.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -2.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) Trading Performance Indicators

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The GEO Group Inc. (GEO)

The latest stats from [The GEO Group Inc., GEO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.61 million was superior to 2.31 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, The GEO Group Inc.’s (GEO) raw stochastic average was set at 6.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.52. The third major resistance level sits at $7.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.21. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.13.

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 937.54 million based on 126,024K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,377 M and income totals 171,810 K. The company made 608,210 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 28,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.