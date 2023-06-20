-35.76% percent quarterly performance for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) stock priced at $2.38, up 21.94% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.20 and dropped to $2.34 before settling in for the closing price of $2.37. GREE’s price has ranged from $1.55 to $48.90 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $0.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.34 million.

The firm has a total of 347 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 2,732. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,504 shares at a rate of $0.42, taking the stock ownership to the 37,113 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s Director sold 3,470 for $0.42, making the entire transaction worth $1,457. This insider now owns 20,530 shares in total.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.15 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -64.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc., GREE], we can find that recorded value of 6.47 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.’s (GREE) raw stochastic average was set at 14.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 208.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 126.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.67. The third major resistance level sits at $4.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.95. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.56.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 14.51 million, the company has a total of 6,135K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 89,980 K while annual income is -271,070 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 15,160 K while its latest quarter income was -8,170 K.