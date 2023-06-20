4.94% volatility in Transocean Ltd. (RIG) last month: This is a red flag warning

On June 16, 2023, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) opened at $6.25, higher 0.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.28 and dropped to $6.125 before settling in for the closing price of $6.22. Price fluctuations for RIG have ranged from $2.32 to $7.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Energy sector company slipped by -2.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 4.40% at the time writing. With a float of $669.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $728.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5340 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.25, operating margin of -0.82, and the pretax margin is -21.83.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Transocean Ltd. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 17, was worth 78,360. In this transaction SVP – CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of this company sold 12,000 shares at a rate of $6.53, taking the stock ownership to the 476,802 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Director bought 30,000 for $7.40, making the entire transaction worth $222,000. This insider now owns 141,000 shares in total.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.22) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -24.12 while generating a return on equity of -5.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Transocean Ltd. (RIG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Transocean Ltd. (RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) saw its 5-day average volume 21.09 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 20.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Transocean Ltd.’s (RIG) raw stochastic average was set at 34.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.18. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.30 in the near term. At $6.37, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.06. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.99.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) Key Stats

There are currently 766,448K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.77 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,575 M according to its annual income of -621,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 649,000 K and its income totaled -465,000 K.