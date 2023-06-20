$5.74M in average volume shows that Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) stock priced at $15.03, down -0.93% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.19 and dropped to $14.80 before settling in for the closing price of $15.12. GFI’s price has ranged from $7.03 to $17.78 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -10.00%. With a float of $858.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $891.30 million.

The firm has a total of 6364 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.21, operating margin of +32.82, and the pretax margin is +26.91.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +16.59 while generating a return on equity of 17.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.50% during the next five years compared to 86.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Gold Fields Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.80

Technical Analysis of Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Gold Fields Limited, GFI], we can find that recorded value of 12.41 million was better than the volume posted last year of 5.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Gold Fields Limited’s (GFI) raw stochastic average was set at 68.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.38. The third major resistance level sits at $15.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.40.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.43 billion, the company has a total of 893,541K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,287 M while annual income is 711,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 640,100 K while its latest quarter income was -360,800 K.