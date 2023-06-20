5.83% volatility in biote Corp. (BTMD) last month: This is a red flag warning

On June 16, 2023, biote Corp. (NASDAQ: BTMD) opened at $5.68, higher 4.75% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.01 and dropped to $5.56 before settling in for the closing price of $5.68. Price fluctuations for BTMD have ranged from $2.00 to $7.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -103.10% at the time writing. With a float of $2.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.59 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 186 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.58, operating margin of -36.81, and the pretax margin is +1.04.

biote Corp. (BTMD) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of biote Corp. is 23.70%, while institutional ownership is 21.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04, was worth 64,383. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 10,867 shares at a rate of $5.92, taking the stock ownership to the 122,402 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 375,000 for $3.25, making the entire transaction worth $1,218,750. This insider now owns 2,971,566 shares in total.

biote Corp. (BTMD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.09) by -$0.48. This company achieved a net margin of -0.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -103.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

biote Corp. (NASDAQ: BTMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for biote Corp. (BTMD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of biote Corp. (BTMD)

biote Corp. (NASDAQ: BTMD) saw its 5-day average volume 0.27 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 82872.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, biote Corp.’s (BTMD) raw stochastic average was set at 64.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.12 in the near term. At $6.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.39. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.22.

biote Corp. (NASDAQ: BTMD) Key Stats

There are currently 70,321K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 401.68 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 164,960 K according to its annual income of -970 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 44,840 K and its income totaled -6,810 K.