$503.69K in average volume shows that Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) is heading in the right direction

On June 20, 2023, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) opened at $10.71, higher 7.51% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.75 and dropped to $10.10 before settling in for the closing price of $10.92. Price fluctuations for TERN have ranged from $1.79 to $14.04 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 24.20% at the time writing. With a float of $35.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.78 million.

The firm has a total of 46 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 98.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 23, was worth 5,499,995. In this transaction Director of this company bought 758,620 shares at a rate of $7.25, taking the stock ownership to the 4,340,212 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 23, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 758,620 for $7.25, making the entire transaction worth $5,499,995. This insider now owns 4,340,212 shares in total.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.27) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -27.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 24.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc., TERN], we can find that recorded value of 1.16 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.95.

During the past 100 days, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (TERN) raw stochastic average was set at 65.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.85. The third major resistance level sits at $13.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.55. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.99.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) Key Stats

There are currently 56,670K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 819.19 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -60,350 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -21,530 K.