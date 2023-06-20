6.30% volatility in Asana Inc. (ASAN) last month: This is a red flag warning

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) kicked off on June 20, 2023, at the price of $24.83, down -3.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.33 and dropped to $24.01 before settling in for the closing price of $25.01. Over the past 52 weeks, ASAN has traded in a range of $11.32-$29.51.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -24.70%. With a float of $79.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $216.41 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1782 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.76, operating margin of -72.84, and the pretax margin is -73.63.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Asana Inc. is 31.60%, while institutional ownership is 48.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 1,015,673. In this transaction President, CEO, & Chair of this company bought 40,000 shares at a rate of $25.39, taking the stock ownership to the 39,352,803 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 20,000 for $25.88, making the entire transaction worth $517,600. This insider now owns 801,886 shares in total.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2023, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.18) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -74.52 while generating a return on equity of -145.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Asana Inc.’s (ASAN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Asana Inc. (ASAN)

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) saw its 5-day average volume 3.6 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.35.

During the past 100 days, Asana Inc.’s (ASAN) raw stochastic average was set at 83.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 59.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.55. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $25.02 in the near term. At $25.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $26.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.19. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.38.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.25 billion has total of 214,388K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 547,210 K in contrast with the sum of -407,770 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 152,410 K and last quarter income was -61,470 K.