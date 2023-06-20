7.20% volatility in NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) stock priced at $3.61, down -5.65% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.62 and dropped to $3.34 before settling in for the closing price of $3.54. NGM’s price has ranged from $2.84 to $18.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -6.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -30.30%. With a float of $64.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.01 million.

In an organization with 239 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.19, operating margin of -300.45, and the pretax margin is -293.98.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 65.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31, was worth 883,403. In this transaction Director of this company bought 176,730 shares at a rate of $5.00, taking the stock ownership to the 927,231 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 31, when Company’s Director bought 176,730 for $5.00, making the entire transaction worth $883,403. This insider now owns 927,231 shares in total.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.58 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -293.98 while generating a return on equity of -54.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.4 million. That was better than the volume of 0.31 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NGM) raw stochastic average was set at 17.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.96. However, in the short run, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.53. Second resistance stands at $3.71. The third major resistance level sits at $3.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.15. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.97.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 291.62 million, the company has a total of 82,359K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 55,330 K while annual income is -162,670 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,250 K while its latest quarter income was -47,650 K.