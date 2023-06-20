$721.83K in average volume shows that Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) stock priced at $23.58, down -4.83% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.045 and dropped to $21.60 before settling in for the closing price of $23.39. PLRX’s price has ranged from $6.50 to $36.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -8.20%. With a float of $45.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.06 million.

In an organization with 124 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 94.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 77,066. In this transaction General Counsel & Corp. Sec’y of this company sold 2,877 shares at a rate of $26.79, taking the stock ownership to the 50,789 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 30, when Company’s President and CEO sold 35,339 for $26.52, making the entire transaction worth $937,222. This insider now owns 274,753 shares in total.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Pliant Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 25.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 141.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.86, a number that is poised to hit -0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.65 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.8 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.30.

During the past 100 days, Pliant Therapeutics Inc.’s (PLRX) raw stochastic average was set at 15.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.20. However, in the short run, Pliant Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.67. Second resistance stands at $25.08. The third major resistance level sits at $26.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.19. The third support level lies at $18.78 if the price breaches the second support level.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.38 billion, the company has a total of 59,156K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,690 K while annual income is -123,320 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,330 K while its latest quarter income was -37,550 K.