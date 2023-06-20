Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

$767.36K in average volume shows that Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) is heading in the right direction

Markets

Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $0.5355, down -7.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5598 and dropped to $0.4775 before settling in for the closing price of $0.54. Over the past 52 weeks, SLGG has traded in a range of $0.32-$1.18.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 150.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -230.90%. With a float of $24.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.72 million.

The firm has a total of 101 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.27, operating margin of -157.89, and the pretax margin is -435.31.

Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Super League Gaming Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 8.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 34,880. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 63,556 shares at a rate of $0.55, taking the stock ownership to the 9,203,444 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 18,925 for $0.57, making the entire transaction worth $10,878. This insider now owns 9,267,000 shares in total.

Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -434.27 while generating a return on equity of -155.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -230.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Super League Gaming Inc.’s (SLGG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Super League Gaming Inc., SLGG], we can find that recorded value of 0.3 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Super League Gaming Inc.’s (SLGG) raw stochastic average was set at 23.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 127.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5487, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5952. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5474. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5947. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6297. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4651, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4301. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3828.

Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 20.40 million has total of 37,795K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 19,680 K in contrast with the sum of -85,450 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,320 K and last quarter income was -7,240 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

3.23% percent quarterly performance for Chevron Corporation (CVX) is not indicative of the underlying story

Steve Mayer -
Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $158.57, plunging -0.64% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) is -9.35% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe -
June 16, 2023, Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) trading session started at the price of $6.73, that was -3.17% drop from the session before....
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) performance over the last week is recorded 7.26%

Sana Meer -
On June 16, 2023, Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) opened at $19.68, lower -3.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.