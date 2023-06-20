Search
Shaun Noe
$8.24M in average volume shows that Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) is heading in the right direction

On June 16, 2023, Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) opened at $38.30, lower -1.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.84 and dropped to $36.83 before settling in for the closing price of $37.70. Price fluctuations for UPST have ranged from $11.93 to $41.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 77.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -191.90% at the time writing. With a float of $69.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.91 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1875 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.40, operating margin of -13.52, and the pretax margin is -12.95.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Upstart Holdings Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 39.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 625,379. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 26,072 shares at a rate of $23.99, taking the stock ownership to the 419,777 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Corporate Controller sold 1,514 for $27.76, making the entire transaction worth $42,029. This insider now owns 39,470 shares in total.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.81) by $0.34. This company achieved a net margin of -12.90 while generating a return on equity of -14.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -191.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to -65.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 7.66 million, its volume of 11.61 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.05.

During the past 100 days, Upstart Holdings Inc.’s (UPST) raw stochastic average was set at 94.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 120.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $38.44 in the near term. At $39.65, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $40.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.63. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.42.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) Key Stats

There are currently 82,671K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.12 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 842,440 K according to its annual income of -108,670 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 102,930 K and its income totaled -129,250 K.

