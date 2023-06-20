Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

A look at Denny’s Corporation’s (DENN) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Analyst Insights

June 16, 2023, Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) trading session started at the price of $12.39, that was -3.02% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.4124 and dropped to $11.87 before settling in for the closing price of $12.27. A 52-week range for DENN has been $8.46 – $13.12.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.90% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 3.10%. With a float of $54.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.64 million.

The firm has a total of 3700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.78, operating margin of +13.06, and the pretax margin is +21.78.

Denny’s Corporation (DENN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Denny’s Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Denny’s Corporation is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 85,825. In this transaction EVP, CLO, CPO and Secretary of this company sold 7,450 shares at a rate of $11.52, taking the stock ownership to the 24,868 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s EVP, Chief Financial Officer sold 7,500 for $12.41, making the entire transaction worth $93,069. This insider now owns 30,036 shares in total.

Denny’s Corporation (DENN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.13) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +16.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.64% during the next five years compared to 17.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Denny’s Corporation (DENN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.89, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Denny’s Corporation (DENN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Denny’s Corporation, DENN], we can find that recorded value of 0.67 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Denny’s Corporation’s (DENN) raw stochastic average was set at 60.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.60. The third major resistance level sits at $12.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.52. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.17.

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) Key Stats

There are 56,000K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 687.70 million. As of now, sales total 456,430 K while income totals 74,710 K. Its latest quarter income was 117,470 K while its last quarter net income were 600 K.

