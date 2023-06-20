Search
Shaun Noe
A look at Microbot Medical Inc.’s (MBOT) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Company News

June 16, 2023, Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) trading session started at the price of $2.91, that was 7.34% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.6299 and dropped to $2.91 before settling in for the closing price of $2.86. A 52-week range for MBOT has been $1.00 – $6.10.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -14.00%. With a float of $7.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.01 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 21 employees.

Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Microbot Medical Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Microbot Medical Inc. is 2.98%, while institutional ownership is 21.00%.

Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.45) by $0.09. This company achieved a return on equity of -121.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT)

Looking closely at Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.45 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Microbot Medical Inc.’s (MBOT) raw stochastic average was set at 61.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 148.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 189.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.29. However, in the short run, Microbot Medical Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.50. Second resistance stands at $3.92. The third major resistance level sits at $4.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.48. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.06.

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) Key Stats

There are 8,131K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 30.61 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -13,170 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -2,850 K.

