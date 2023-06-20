Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

A look at RPC Inc.’s (RES) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Company News

On June 16, 2023, RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) opened at $7.46, lower -5.76% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.54 and dropped to $7.31 before settling in for the closing price of $7.81. Price fluctuations for RES have ranged from $5.70 to $11.40 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 0.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 46.50% at the time writing. With a float of $78.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $213.65 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2732 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.88, operating margin of +17.61, and the pretax margin is +18.08.

RPC Inc. (RES) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of RPC Inc. is 41.10%, while institutional ownership is 32.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 561,757. In this transaction Director of this company sold 53,751 shares at a rate of $10.45, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Director sold 53,751 for $10.45, making the entire transaction worth $561,757. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

RPC Inc. (RES) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.37) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +13.43 while generating a return on equity of 28.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for RPC Inc. (RES). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RPC Inc. (RES)

Looking closely at RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES), its last 5-days average volume was 2.54 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, RPC Inc.’s (RES) raw stochastic average was set at 22.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.36. However, in the short run, RPC Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.50. Second resistance stands at $7.63. The third major resistance level sits at $7.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.17. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.04.

RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) Key Stats

There are currently 216,370K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.69 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,602 M according to its annual income of 218,360 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 476,670 K and its income totaled 71,520 K.

