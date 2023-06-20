A look at Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s (SEEL) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) stock priced at $1.09, down -6.07% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.12 and dropped to $0.9863 before settling in for the closing price of $1.05. SEEL’s price has ranged from $0.58 to $1.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 4.80%. With a float of $103.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.52 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 16 employees.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 2.81%, while institutional ownership is 28.80%.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.12 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 159.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)

Looking closely at Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL), its last 5-days average volume was 0.97 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s (SEEL) raw stochastic average was set at 67.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 79.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8682, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8786. However, in the short run, Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0754. Second resistance stands at $1.1646. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2091. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9417, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8972. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8080.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 127.94 million, the company has a total of 121,811K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -73,530 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 810 K while its latest quarter income was -13,430 K.