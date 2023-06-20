A major move is in the offing as Agenus Inc. (AGEN) market cap hits 631.50 million

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) stock priced at $1.81, down -2.21% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.82 and dropped to $1.73 before settling in for the closing price of $1.81. AGEN’s price has ranged from $1.28 to $3.31 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 18.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -641.50%. With a float of $255.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $317.11 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 533 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Agenus Inc. is 8.21%, while institutional ownership is 59.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 33,348. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 23,361 shares at a rate of $1.43, taking the stock ownership to the 21,640,473 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 22,065 for $1.51, making the entire transaction worth $33,296. This insider now owns 21,617,112 shares in total.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.22 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -641.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Agenus Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agenus Inc. (AGEN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.21 million, its volume of 11.27 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Agenus Inc.’s (AGEN) raw stochastic average was set at 33.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5924, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1655. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.8167 in the near term. At $1.8633, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9067. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6833. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.6367.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 631.50 million, the company has a total of 348,876K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 98,020 K while annual income is -220,070 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 22,900 K while its latest quarter income was -68,250 K.