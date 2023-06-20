Search
Shaun Noe
A major move is in the offing as IHS Holding Limited (IHS) market cap hits 2.88 billion

Company News

June 16, 2023, IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS) trading session started at the price of $8.67, that was -3.57% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.80 and dropped to $8.272 before settling in for the closing price of $8.68. A 52-week range for IHS has been $4.91 – $11.53.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 128.80%. With a float of $223.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $348.93 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2786 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.82, operating margin of +24.71, and the pretax margin is -27.73.

IHS Holding Limited (IHS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward IHS Holding Limited stocks. The insider ownership of IHS Holding Limited is 32.43%, while institutional ownership is 54.80%.

IHS Holding Limited (IHS) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.18) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -23.48 while generating a return on equity of -34.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 128.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what IHS Holding Limited (IHS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IHS Holding Limited (IHS)

Looking closely at IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.39 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, IHS Holding Limited’s (IHS) raw stochastic average was set at 51.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.30. However, in the short run, IHS Holding Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.69. Second resistance stands at $9.01. The third major resistance level sits at $9.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.95. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.63.

IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS) Key Stats

There are 331,920K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.88 billion. As of now, sales total 1,961 M while income totals -460,440 K. Its latest quarter income was 602,530 K while its last quarter net income were 10,470 K.

