ADN (Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.) dropped -9.93 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $0.77, down -9.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7749 and dropped to $0.6755 before settling in for the closing price of $0.75. Over the past 52 weeks, ADN has traded in a range of $0.60-$4.48.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -222.00%. With a float of $37.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.90 million.

The firm has a total of 175 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -63.81, operating margin of -642.27, and the pretax margin is -973.68.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. The insider ownership of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. is 13.80%, while institutional ownership is 24.70%.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -948.54 while generating a return on equity of -76.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -222.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (ADN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Advent Technologies Holdings Inc., ADN], we can find that recorded value of 0.78 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (ADN) raw stochastic average was set at 5.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 88.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8248, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7548. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7418. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8080. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8412. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6424, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6092. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5430.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 39.73 million has total of 52,262K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,840 K in contrast with the sum of -74,340 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 980 K and last quarter income was -11,990 K.