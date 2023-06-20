Adobe Inc. (ADBE) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 9.07%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $518.23, soaring 0.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $518.74 and dropped to $494.62 before settling in for the closing price of $490.91. Within the past 52 weeks, ADBE’s price has moved between $274.73 and $495.20.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 19.20% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 0.70%. With a float of $457.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $459.00 million.

In an organization with 29239 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +86.61, operating margin of +33.98, and the pretax margin is +34.47.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Adobe Inc. is 0.29%, while institutional ownership is 84.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 1,123,680. In this transaction EVP, CPO, Creative Cloud of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $374.56, taking the stock ownership to the 24,683 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 26, when Company’s Director sold 3,000 for $364.43, making the entire transaction worth $1,093,285. This insider now owns 375,965 shares in total.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +27.29 while generating a return on equity of 32.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.07% during the next five years compared to 24.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) Trading Performance Indicators

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.47, a number that is poised to hit 3.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 17.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Adobe Inc. (ADBE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 8.5 million. That was better than the volume of 3.4 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 16.30.

During the past 100 days, Adobe Inc.’s (ADBE) raw stochastic average was set at 88.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $389.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $350.15. However, in the short run, Adobe Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $511.07. Second resistance stands at $526.97. The third major resistance level sits at $535.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $486.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $478.73. The third support level lies at $462.83 if the price breaches the second support level.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 225.18 billion based on 458,700K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 17,606 M and income totals 4,756 M. The company made 4,655 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,247 M in sales during its previous quarter.