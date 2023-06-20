Search
Steve Mayer
Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) posted a 1.67% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Markets

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $127.71, plunging -1.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $127.90 and dropped to $125.30 before settling in for the closing price of $127.11. Within the past 52 weeks, AMZN’s price has moved between $81.43 and $146.57.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 23.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -108.20%. With a float of $9.26 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.25 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1541000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.81, operating margin of +2.63, and the pretax margin is -1.15.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Amazon.com Inc. is 9.80%, while institutional ownership is 60.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 61,816. In this transaction CEO Amazon Web Services of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $123.63, taking the stock ownership to the 152,280 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s CEO Amazon Web Services sold 500 for $126.27, making the entire transaction worth $63,135. This insider now owns 152,780 shares in total.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.21) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -0.53 while generating a return on equity of -1.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -108.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Looking closely at Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), its last 5-days average volume was 59.83 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 66.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.30.

During the past 100 days, Amazon.com Inc.’s (AMZN) raw stochastic average was set at 92.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $112.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $104.27. However, in the short run, Amazon.com Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $127.16. Second resistance stands at $128.83. The third major resistance level sits at $129.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $124.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $123.63. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $121.96.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1304.19 billion based on 10,260,354K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 513,983 M and income totals -2,722 M. The company made 127,358 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 3,172 M in sales during its previous quarter.

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) to new highs

Steve Mayer -
Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $42.86, plunging -0.21% from the previous...
Read more

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Shaun Noe -
June 16, 2023, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) trading session started at the price of $64.88, that was 2.30% jump from the session before....
Read more

-0.10% percent quarterly performance for Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is not indicative of the underlying story

Sana Meer -
On June 16, 2023, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) opened at $39.86, higher 0.78% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

