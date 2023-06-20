American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 5.84%

June 16, 2023, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) trading session started at the price of $16.67, that was -1.02% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.72 and dropped to $16.43 before settling in for the closing price of $16.65. A 52-week range for AAL has been $11.65 – $17.64.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 2.80% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 106.30%. With a float of $642.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $652.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 129700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.45, operating margin of +3.68, and the pretax margin is +0.38.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward American Airlines Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of American Airlines Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 55.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 27,495. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,950 shares at a rate of $14.10, taking the stock ownership to the 29,736 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $13.88, making the entire transaction worth $27,768. This insider now owns 31,686 shares in total.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.05) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +0.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 106.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.64, a number that is poised to hit 1.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) saw its 5-day average volume 22.62 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 25.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, American Airlines Group Inc.’s (AAL) raw stochastic average was set at 79.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.35. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.66 in the near term. At $16.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.25. The third support level lies at $16.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Key Stats

There are 652,900K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.87 billion. As of now, sales total 48,971 M while income totals 127,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 12,189 M while its last quarter net income were 10,000 K.