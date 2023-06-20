Amyris Inc. (AMRS) 20 Days SMA touches 24.75%: The odds favor the bear

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.32, plunging -12.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.32 and dropped to $1.14 before settling in for the closing price of $1.30. Within the past 52 weeks, AMRS’s price has moved between $0.55 and $4.86.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 16.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -78.30%. With a float of $233.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $365.60 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1598 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2.09, operating margin of -219.63, and the pretax margin is -199.60.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Amyris Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 38.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 19,949. In this transaction CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of this company sold 20,999 shares at a rate of $0.95, taking the stock ownership to the 219,768 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 05, when Company’s CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER sold 231,368 for $1.23, making the entire transaction worth $284,305. This insider now owns 612,546 shares in total.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.32) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -195.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -78.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 23.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.83, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amyris Inc. (AMRS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.16 million, its volume of 4.75 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Amyris Inc.’s (AMRS) raw stochastic average was set at 42.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 152.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 109.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8924, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7524. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2600 in the near term. At $1.3800, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0200. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9000.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 480.20 million based on 369,386K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 269,850 K and income totals -528,510 K. The company made 56,080 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -193,340 K in sales during its previous quarter.