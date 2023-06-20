Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) 20 Days SMA touches 92.19%: The odds favor the bear

June 16, 2023, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) trading session started at the price of $4.70, that was 12.01% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.99 and dropped to $4.55 before settling in for the closing price of $4.33. A 52-week range for AAOI has been $1.48 – $4.35.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -10.20% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -18.50%. With a float of $27.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.87 million.

The firm has a total of 2213 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.82, operating margin of -26.48, and the pretax margin is -29.80.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Applied Optoelectronics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. is 8.30%, while institutional ownership is 33.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 8,885. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $2.96, taking the stock ownership to the 189,859 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 4,600 for $2.55, making the entire transaction worth $11,718. This insider now owns 192,859 shares in total.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.18) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -29.80 while generating a return on equity of -30.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.00% during the next five years compared to -21.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Applied Optoelectronics Inc., AAOI], we can find that recorded value of 2.05 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s (AAOI) raw stochastic average was set at 95.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.40. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.04. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.24. The third major resistance level sits at $5.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.36. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.16.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) Key Stats

There are 29,196K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 126.39 million. As of now, sales total 222,820 K while income totals -66,400 K. Its latest quarter income was 53,030 K while its last quarter net income were -16,290 K.