Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) kicked off at the price of $1.07: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $1.08, down -43.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.11 and dropped to $1.025 before settling in for the closing price of $1.90. Over the past 52 weeks, AUVI has traded in a range of $1.66-$17.15.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -63.90%. With a float of $2.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.87 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 115 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.05, operating margin of -55.04, and the pretax margin is -82.30.

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 12, was worth 1,998. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,800 shares at a rate of $1.11, taking the stock ownership to the 22,100 shares.

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$1.4 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$1.35) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -82.30 while generating a return on equity of -66.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -63.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Applied UV Inc.’s (AUVI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied UV Inc. (AUVI)

Looking closely at Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI), its last 5-days average volume was 4.36 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Applied UV Inc.’s (AUVI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 281.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 160.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.7174, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.9031. However, in the short run, Applied UV Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1117. Second resistance stands at $1.1533. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9833. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9417.

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.14 million has total of 3,868K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 20,140 K in contrast with the sum of -16,580 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10,650 K and last quarter income was -4,540 K.