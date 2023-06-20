Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) last year’s performance of -96.50% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SFR) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $0.3129, up 9.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.51 and dropped to $0.306 before settling in for the closing price of $0.32. Over the past 52 weeks, SFR has traded in a range of $0.20-$13.40.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 358.30%. With a float of $16.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.75 million.

The firm has a total of 1 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of Appreciate Holdings Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 45.00%.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of 5.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 358.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SFR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Appreciate Holdings Inc.’s (SFR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Appreciate Holdings Inc., SFR], we can find that recorded value of 6.95 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Appreciate Holdings Inc.’s (SFR) raw stochastic average was set at 3.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 255.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 325.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5069, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.0327. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4676. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5908. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6716. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2636, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1828. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0596.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SFR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 17.62 million has total of 28,750K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of 11,030 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -830 K.