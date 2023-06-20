Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) kicked off at the price of $9.59: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

June 16, 2023, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) trading session started at the price of $10.39, that was -6.16% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.39 and dropped to $9.28 before settling in for the closing price of $10.22. A 52-week range for ARQT has been $7.25 – $27.40.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -35.50%. With a float of $58.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.17 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 268 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.02, operating margin of -8183.04, and the pretax margin is -8449.76.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 98.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 14,278. In this transaction See Remark of this company sold 1,830 shares at a rate of $7.80, taking the stock ownership to the 42,146 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 17, when Company’s Director sold 8,500 for $13.97, making the entire transaction worth $118,728. This insider now owns 165,825 shares in total.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.31 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$1.28) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -8449.76 while generating a return on equity of -122.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 96.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.69, a number that is poised to hit -1.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.13 million, its volume of 2.14 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.78.

During the past 100 days, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (ARQT) raw stochastic average was set at 22.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 69.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.23 in the near term. At $10.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.01.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) Key Stats

There are 61,422K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 627.67 million. As of now, sales total 3,690 K while income totals -311,460 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,780 K while its last quarter net income were -80,100 K.