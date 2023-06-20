ATEC (Alphatec Holdings Inc.) dropped -4.84 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On June 16, 2023, Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) opened at $16.30, lower -4.84% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.33 and dropped to $15.30 before settling in for the closing price of $16.13. Price fluctuations for ATEC have ranged from $5.73 to $17.13 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 28.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 1.90% at the time writing. With a float of $68.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.75 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 705 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.69, operating margin of -34.52, and the pretax margin is -43.32.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Alphatec Holdings Inc. is 8.40%, while institutional ownership is 51.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 12, was worth 1,080,634. In this transaction Director of this company sold 71,329 shares at a rate of $15.15, taking the stock ownership to the 100,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 12, when Company’s Director sold 71,329 for $15.15, making the entire transaction worth $1,080,634. This insider now owns 100,000 shares in total.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.31) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -43.36 while generating a return on equity of -338.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -32.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC)

Looking closely at Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.43 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s (ATEC) raw stochastic average was set at 62.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.54. However, in the short run, Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.02. Second resistance stands at $16.69. The third major resistance level sits at $17.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.63. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.96.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) Key Stats

There are currently 118,497K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.91 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 350,870 K according to its annual income of -152,150 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 109,110 K and its income totaled -43,530 K.