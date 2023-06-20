Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) plunged -3.02 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Company News

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) stock priced at $10.05, down -3.02% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.05 and dropped to $9.56 before settling in for the closing price of $9.93. AUPH’s price has ranged from $4.07 to $12.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 216.80% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 45.50%. With a float of $132.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.64 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +95.77, operating margin of -84.30, and the pretax margin is -79.35.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 40.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 98,334. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,733 shares at a rate of $11.26, taking the stock ownership to the 49,310 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s Director sold 4,818 for $11.26, making the entire transaction worth $54,251. This insider now owns 24,225 shares in total.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.18 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -80.71 while generating a return on equity of -24.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 9.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) saw its 5-day average volume 1.45 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (AUPH) raw stochastic average was set at 45.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.93 in the near term. At $10.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.26. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.95.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.42 billion, the company has a total of 143,034K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 134,030 K while annual income is -108,180 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 34,410 K while its latest quarter income was -26,210 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Rumble Inc. (RUM) volume exceeds 3.44 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Shaun Noe -
Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $9.98, down -6.68% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

Samsara Inc. (IOT) 20 Days SMA touches 20.83%: The odds favor the bear

Sana Meer -
Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $29.08, plunging -0.52% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Can iQIYI Inc.’s (IQ) hike of 11.79% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Zack King -
June 16, 2023, iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) trading session started at the price of $5.57. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.68...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.