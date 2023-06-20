Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) plunged -3.02 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) stock priced at $10.05, down -3.02% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.05 and dropped to $9.56 before settling in for the closing price of $9.93. AUPH’s price has ranged from $4.07 to $12.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 216.80% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 45.50%. With a float of $132.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.64 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +95.77, operating margin of -84.30, and the pretax margin is -79.35.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 40.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 98,334. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,733 shares at a rate of $11.26, taking the stock ownership to the 49,310 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s Director sold 4,818 for $11.26, making the entire transaction worth $54,251. This insider now owns 24,225 shares in total.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.18 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -80.71 while generating a return on equity of -24.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 9.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) saw its 5-day average volume 1.45 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (AUPH) raw stochastic average was set at 45.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.93 in the near term. At $10.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.26. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.95.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.42 billion, the company has a total of 143,034K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 134,030 K while annual income is -108,180 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 34,410 K while its latest quarter income was -26,210 K.