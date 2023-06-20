Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) last year’s performance of -79.37% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $0.288, down -19.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.288 and dropped to $0.21 before settling in for the closing price of $0.28. Over the past 52 weeks, JG has traded in a range of $0.27-$1.16.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.90% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 24.40%. With a float of $92.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $119.65 million.

The firm has a total of 460 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.66, operating margin of -40.49, and the pretax margin is -33.12.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Aurora Mobile Limited is 0.56%, while institutional ownership is 16.80%.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -32.53 while generating a return on equity of -60.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Aurora Mobile Limited’s (JG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13

Technical Analysis of Aurora Mobile Limited (JG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Aurora Mobile Limited, JG], we can find that recorded value of 0.7 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Aurora Mobile Limited’s (JG) raw stochastic average was set at 1.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3602, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6966. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2719. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3190. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3499. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1939, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1630. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1159.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 33.29 million has total of 118,673K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 47,680 K in contrast with the sum of -15,510 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,540 K and last quarter income was -4,080 K.